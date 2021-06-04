141 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported Friday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said 141 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported statewide on Friday.

Of the new cases, 16 were reported in the Pine Belt.

That brings the state total to 318,189 cases and 7,325 deaths since the pandemic began.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,005 COVID-19 cases and 695 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 2,654 cases, 81 deaths

Forrest: 7,791 cases, 153 deaths

Jasper: 2,215 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,430 cases, 165 deaths

Lamar: 6,297 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,709 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,643 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting more than 308,103 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 911,600 people being fully vaccinated.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, more than 2.8 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.