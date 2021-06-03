Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM sports director Taylor Curet

After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to...
After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM sports director Taylor Curet.

After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to sports director in August 2018.

Curet was born in Baton Rouge, La., and raised in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., just outside Jacksonville.

Curet talks about University of Southern Mississippi baseball, the Oxford Regional and the postseason for Pine Belt high school baseball teams.

