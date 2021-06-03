Win Stuff
Perry County School District starting its summer feeding program on June 7

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County School District is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide a summer feeding program throughout the month of June.

The event will be a drive-thru at Perry Central Middle School and will provide free breakfast and lunches. Breakfast will be provided between 8-9 a.m., while lunches will be provided from 11 a.m. -.12 p.m.

Perry County School District Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith said roughly 85% of the Perry County kids receive free or reduced-price lunches.

“In an area with such a high poverty rate, this is a really helpful program,” Smith said. “Only having to worry about providing dinner can save families a lot of money.”

As of now, the program is only set to run through June, but could be extended if the turnout is consistent.

