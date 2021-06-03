More scattered storms expected in afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be rainy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening with lows in the upper 60s.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue for Friday as we settle into a rainier pattern. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Our driest day will likely be on Saturday with only a 30% chance of hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Rain chances will go up on Sunday as a surge of moisture moves north into the area, sparking off scattered thunderstorms for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs all three days will be in the low 80s.

