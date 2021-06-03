LPD: 2 people arrested on narcotics charges in 2 days

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police units arrested two people within a two-day span on drug possession charges on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Laurel Police Department, Officers Waldrop, Couch and Windsor made a traffic stop on Central Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located about 23 grams of methamphetamine during the stop.

Jessica Cooley Johnson, 38, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Johnson made her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday where her bond was set at $30,000.

On the next day, LPD Investigator Howell made a traffic stop at North 4th Avenue and 10th Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

During the stop, investigators found 103 MDMA tablets, 14 rocks of crack cocaine and about 92 grams of marijuana.

Kennis Jones, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of MDMA with intent to distribute.

Jones will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Friday.

