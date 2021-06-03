Laurel police searches for wanted burglary suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a burglary of a local business on Tuesday.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, officers responded to the burglary call around 1:23 p.m.

After processing and reviewing the surveillance video, police identified the suspect to be 32-year-old Morgan Coty James.

James is wanted for one count of burglary and has been placed in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center as wanted for the charge.

Anyone with information about the crime and/or James’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

