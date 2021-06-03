Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Four suspects wanted for questioning after multiple burglaries in George County

Authorities say these four young adults - who are believed to be between the ages of 17-25 -...
Authorities say these four young adults - who are believed to be between the ages of 17-25 - were seen illegally trying to enter a church in George County on June 1, 2021.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Mississippi (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are looking for four young adults who are accused of trying to break into a church this week. Investigators now want to talk to them about other break-ins that have happened recently in the county.

According to a post from George County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects were shown on surveillance footage attempting to illegally enter a church on the evening of June 1, 2020. The two females and two males all appear to be between the ages of 17 and 25, said authorities.

Authorities say these four young adults - who are believed to be between the ages of 17-25 -...
Authorities say these four young adults - who are believed to be between the ages of 17-25 - were seen illegally trying to enter a church in George County on June 1, 2021.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)
Authorities say a group of four young adults are wanted for questioning after they attempted to...
Authorities say a group of four young adults are wanted for questioning after they attempted to illegally enter a church this week in George County.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)

Investigators are now looking to question the four suspects for this incident, as well as other thefts reported in the same time period.

One of the males possibly has a dark-colored ponytail. The vehicle the suspects were traveling in is red in color and may be a newer-model Toyota Scion or something similar.

Authorities are looking for four young adults who were seen traveling in this vehicle on June...
Authorities are looking for four young adults who were seen traveling in this vehicle on June 1st when surveillance video showed them attempting to break into a George County church, said investigators.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)

If you recognize any of these individuals or this vehicle, please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 601-947-4811, or email information to tips@georgecountymssheriff.com. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van crashed into the passenger side of the car.
Teen killed in Jones County crash Thursday morning
The Sumrall police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sumrall
Laurel police units arrested two people within a two-day span on drug possession charges on...
LPD: 2 people arrested on narcotics charges in 2 days
Morgan Coty James, 32, will be charged with one count of burglary.
Laurel police arrested wanted burglary suspect on Bullock Avenue
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

Latest News

Danny Lynch
Southern Miss meets Florida State for 51st time
Danny Lynch
Southern Miss meets Florida State for 51st time
More showers will move through the area on Friday.
More showers to move through area on Friday
Shelia Pierce will face Jennifer Bradley and Carolyn McFarland on Tuesday.
Heidelberg’s Ward 2 alderwoman discusses goals if re-elected
Students now have access to textbook discount of up to 50% off.
USM, Barnes & Noble announce discount book program for students