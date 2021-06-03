Four suspects wanted for questioning after multiple burglaries in George County

LUCEDALE, Mississippi (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are looking for four young adults who are accused of trying to break into a church this week. Investigators now want to talk to them about other break-ins that have happened recently in the county.

According to a post from George County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects were shown on surveillance footage attempting to illegally enter a church on the evening of June 1, 2020. The two females and two males all appear to be between the ages of 17 and 25, said authorities.

Investigators are now looking to question the four suspects for this incident, as well as other thefts reported in the same time period.

One of the males possibly has a dark-colored ponytail. The vehicle the suspects were traveling in is red in color and may be a newer-model Toyota Scion or something similar.

If you recognize any of these individuals or this vehicle, please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 601-947-4811, or email information to tips@georgecountymssheriff.com. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

