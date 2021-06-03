Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Family sues over police’s alleged rough handling of 5-year-old

By WJLA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) - Two Maryland police officers are facing a civil lawsuit after they detained a 5-year-old boy last year.

A civil lawsuit accuses Montgomery County officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday of assaulting, falsely arresting and inflicting emotional distress.

“Get in, now! I’m not asking. Get in the car,” one of the officers is heard yelling at the boy in body camera footage of the incident.

The officers had responded after the child ran away from his elementary school.

Last week, both officers responded to the lawsuit and contested that they ever “grabbed” the boy or treated him “like a criminal.”

“I wish you would. I wish you would slap that phone out of there,” the officer is heard saying in the body camera footage. “Sit down! Sit down! No? You better listen to me; you are mad rude. You understand? Your mom’s going to talk to you. She’s on the phone.”

Meanwhile, Montgomery County’s Board of Education is also calling the civil suit into question.

“Plaintiff’s attempt in her lawsuit to utilize armchair reflection and Monday morning quarterbacking to manufacture a duty for MCPS employees to intervene in this situation is not supported by case law or statutory law,” the board said in part in a statement.

Police Chief Marcus Jones confirmed that Christmon and Holliday continue to patrol the streets of Montgomery County.

The department’s acknowledged it disciplined both officers but has declined to elaborate.

As for the civil lawsuit, the boy’s mother is seeking more than $200,000.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for late October.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sumrall police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sumrall
The man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery and later died at Forrest...
Employee dies after accident at Hattiesburg poultry plant
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Undercover operations took place in Hattiesburg, Jackson and Jackson County over the course of...
AG: Undercover operations lead to 20 human trafficking victims rescued, 6 arrests
David Blackwell was charged with molestation and sexual battery.
Wanted molestation, sexual battery suspect surrenders to Jones Co. deputies

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
Biden administration announces plan to share at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses...
US to share 80 million COVID-19 vaccines globally
File photo of the main entrance of FDA Building 1, which houses the Commissioner’s and Senior...
FDA warns doctors to stop using heart pump tied to deaths
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies