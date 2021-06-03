Win Stuff
EMOTIONAL VIDEO: Distraught woman pulled from bridge by La. officers, good Samaritan

Image from police cams
Image from police cams(Bossier City Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, June 1, Bossier City Police received a complaint about a “suspicious person” on the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge.

When he got on scene, Cpl. Matthew Bragg discovered a distressed woman as she was stepping onto the ledge of the bridge over the Red River. As the woman appeared to position herself to jump off the bridge, Bragg moved in, holding on to her to prevent her from falling into the swift-moving water.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers

“All I could do was just grab her and put all my weight down to keep her from falling,” said Bragg.

After about 40 seconds, Officer Brandon Bailey arrived on the scene too. However, the two were unable to pull the woman from the ledge.

While the officers waited for more help to arrive, a passing driver recognized that the officers were in need of assistance. The driver stopped his car and helped the officers pull the woman to safety.

“That was all about a team effort,” said Bragg.

Both officers say they’re grateful to the good Samaritan who stopped to help them save the woman.

Officials say the woman had no physical injuries and she was transported to Willis-Knighton Bossier for evaluation.

“The officers put their lives on the line to protect the woman’s life. I commend them for their quick response and offer my gratitude to the good Samaritan who stopped to help them,” said Chief Shane McWilliams.

