Download your Top of Class 2021 video
For more than 30 years, WDAM has partnered with Pine Belt educators to spotlight the academic achievements of Valedictorians and Salutatorians, or the “Top of Class,” from 17 counties and about 50 high schools.
One-minute videos will be aired during our morning newscasts, Monday through Friday, beginning May 17.
Download your Top of Class 2021 video below:
May 17: Bay Springs High School and West Marion High School
May 18: Collins High School and West Jones High School
May 19: Columbia Academy and Sylva Bay Academy
May 20: Columbia High School and Sumrall High School
May 21: East Marion High School
May 24: Enterprise High School and Stringer Attendance Center
May 25: Forrest County Agricultural High School and South Jones High School
May 26: Greene County High School and Seminary High School
May 27: Heidelberg High School and Salem Attendance Center
May 28: Jefferson Davis High School
May 31: Lamar Christian High School and Richton High School
June 1: Laurel Christian School and Quitman High School
June 2: Laurel High School and Purvis High School
June 3: Lumberton High School and Presbyterian High School
June 4: Magee High School
June 7: Mendenhall High School and Petal High School
June 8: Mize Attendance Center and Perry Central High School
June 9: North Forrest High School and Oak Grove High School
June 10: Hattiesburg High School and East Jones High School
June 11: Mount Olive High School
June 14: Prentiss Christian Academy and Wayne County High School
June 15: Raleigh High School and Wayne Academy
June 16: Sacred Heart Catholic School and Tylertown High School
June 17: Simpson Academy and Taylorsville High School
June 18: Stone County High School
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.