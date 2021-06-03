Capers, Hollingsworth vying for Ward 1 council seat in Laurel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The countdown to election day is on, and candidates in Laurel’s Ward 1 are vying for a seat on the city council.

Incumbent Jason Capers will face Ernest Hollingsworth on Tuesday. Both candidates spoke to WDAM about what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Hollingsworth, the Democratic nominee, says infrastructure is at the top of his list.

“The infrastructure I would love to see, that proactive approach where we could actually go in and fix the deteriorating pipes and actually have a plan to overlay the roads pretty quickly,” Hollingsworth said.

Infrastructure is also at the forefront for incumbent Capers, who is running as an independent. He’s seeking his second term and plans to continue his work if he wins.

“Over the last four years, we have had way over a million and a half dollars-worth of infrastructure work done in Ward 1,” Capers said. “The most paving of the most roads and the most money for bridge improvements and of all that that Ward 1 has received in over a decade.”

Along with infrastructure, both candidates say helping kids is another point of focus.

“With children, [an] idle mind is the devil’s workshop, and they will definitely get into something,” Hollingsworth said. “If we could keep them busy, get them computers where they could actually get things going, lessons done, I think it would help with the actual school system.”

“We started our, ‘Brighter Tomorrows’ mentoring program,” Capers said. “We’ve given out 13 scholarships to Ward 1 students, almost $10,000 worth of scholarships given out to local students.”

If you ask each candidate why they’re running for office—it’s all about the community.

“Because Laurel is my home, and strengthening and getting things done here would be the right thing for me and anybody else to actually do,” Hollingsworth said.

“I’ve been very successful in working with the young people, the scholarships, and very successful with addressing the needs of Ward 1,” Capers said. “And I would like to continue to serve.”

Ward 1 is one of only two wards in Laurel that will have more than one candidate on Tuesday’s ballot.

