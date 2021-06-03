Win Stuff
Bok Homa Casino to no longer require masks for vaccinated guests

The new policy will go into effect Friday at 12 a.m.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Resort announced an updated mask policy on Thursday that will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings.

The policy is for all Pearl River Resort gaming properties, including Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville.

The changes are in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Choctaw Health Center guidelines.

Guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination when entering Pearl River Resort casinos. Proof can include their vaccination cards, a copy of the card or a photo of the card on their smart phone.

Guests that are not able to provide proof of vaccination will be required to wear a mask.

The new policy will go into effect Friday at 12 a.m.

In-house safety protocols such as temperature screenings and property cleaning procedures will continue.

