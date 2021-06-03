BeeHive Homes set to open in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new personal care center is set to open in Petal next week.

BeeHive Homes caters to the needs of those individuals who aren’t quite ready for a nursing home but also don’t feel safe staying at home alone anymore.

With 16 spacious rooms available, it aims to keep a small family atmosphere with one-on-one care from its nursing staff.

Located at 503 South Main Street, it offers 24-hour support, home cooked meals from an in-house chef, along with social activities and outings.

Utilities are included as well as medication monitoring along with housekeeping and laundry services. Short term care is also available for those who need it.

BeeHive Homes is a national franchise with more than 200 locations around the country, and three located here in the Pine Belt.

