192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Miss. Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 318,000.

MSDH reported 192 COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 318,048 cases and 7,324 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,989 COVID-19 cases and 695 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 2,653 cases, 81 deaths

Forrest: 7,786 cases, 153 deaths

Jasper: 2,215 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,425 cases, 165 deaths

Lamar: 6,292 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,709 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,643 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 308,103 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 905,600 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings

First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials

Adults aged 50 and older

Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19

Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

To date, more than 2.8 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

