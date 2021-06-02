What to expect at polls next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Just one week remains until municipal elections.

It’s been nearly two months since municipal primary elections, and some COVID-19 guidelines have changed at the polls.

For the city of Columbia, masks will not be required for voters or poll workers and sneeze guards will be up at check-in tables. Voters will also be given styluses to use to vote, and machines will be sanitized between each voter.

“We just ask people to follow the guidelines that have been given by the state and use their common sense,” said Janette Nolan, Marion County Circuit Clerk. “I mean do what’s best to protect yourself and to protect your neighbor.”

As for the city of Hattiesburg voters, masks are not required for voters but are required for poll workers, according to the city clerk. Social distancing is also not required but is recommended. All voting machines will be sanitized between each voter.

“We just ask, you know, be cautious about your social distance and your mask,” said Hattiesburg City Clerk Kermas Eaton.

There is one thing to note for both Columbia and Hattiesburg; voters do not vote at the same precincts as they did in the November presidential election.

“Be sure you know where to go vote in case you’re running at the last minute. You don’t want to get to the wrong location because the ward lines are different,” Nolan said.

In Hattiesburg, the same voting precincts used for municipal primaries and runoffs are the same precincts that will be used Tuesday.

“Long Leaf, which is located at USM campus, and it replaced the Cornerstone precinct. The next one would be Eureka School, which used to be formerly the USO precinct. And we’re using the Hardy Street precinct right now instead of the Kamper Park precinct,” Eaton said.

Columbia residents can contact the city clerk’s office at 601-736-8201, or the Marion County circuit clerk’s office at 601-736-8246 to find out their voting precincts.

The Hattiesburg city clerk’s office can be reached at either 601-545-4550 or 601-545-4552.

