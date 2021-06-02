Wanted molestation, sexual battery suspect surrenders to Jones Co. deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for sexual battery and molestation charges in Jones County surrendered to deputies late Tuesday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 30-year-old David Blackwell was wanted on one charge of molestation and one charge of sexual battery.

Both victims of those crimes were female children under the age of 10-years-old.

Blackwell had been listed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center in order to make other law enforcement agencies nationwide aware of his wanted status.

Blackwell surrendered himself peacefully.

Blackwell is now booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and is waiting for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

