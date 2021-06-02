Two candidates running for Ward 4 seat in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - One of three city council races happening in Hattiesburg this year is in Ward 4.

Incumbent Mary Dryden will be challenged by Dave Ware next week. Both candidates are running as independents and they shared their experience and goals with WDAM.

Dryden is a lifetime resident of Hattiesburg with two degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I’m passionate about people and the arts and music, and all of the good things that we have going for us in Hattiesburg,” Dryden said.

Dryden has served two terms on the council.

“We’ve done a great job replacing water lines so that we don’t have brown water, replacing sewer lines so that things work more efficiently,” Dryden said. “We’ve got more infrastructure work to do, but we’ve paved a lot of roads. In 2013, when I got on the council and asked to work on the budget and asked how much we had in there for paving, it was zero. Now look at all the roads that we’ve paved, so we’ve accomplished a lot since then.”

She said there are still things on her to-do list if re-elected.

“I would like to see us work on the 16th section corridors that we have where we have lost businesses,” Dryden said. “We have a business like Grin Coffee is an inspiration. We need to improve that area since we’ve lost the car dealerships and get that back with the cooperation of the Hattiesburg Public School District who we brought to the table. I’d like to see us register our properties that are rental properties so we can track that much better and vacant properties also need to be registered. And we need to take care of drainage.”

Dryden said drainage is one of the main issues of Ward 4.

“That’s the other infrastructure problem that we still have around our entire city, so the smoke testing that we did before when we worked on the sewer infrastructure will help us to clean out drains and find out where we have blockages and things that are collapsed and need to be replaced,” Dryden said. “So I’m really excited to see that move forward.”

Dryden will face Ware, who previously held the Ward 4 council seat for two terms from 2006 to 2013.

“So spending two terms on the city council, I have a pretty intimate knowledge of what it takes to be a good and effective city councilperson, and what that really takes is leadership,” Ware said. “We have a lot of resources, but it’s going to take innovation. It’s going to take people who are going to get out and work each and every day looking at what others are doing – finding best practices in other communities and bringing those here. We did that before when I was on city council. We implemented automated sanitation, we implemented recycling curbside. Those kinds of things are what’s going to set us apart from other communities in the region.”

Ware said he first came to Hattiesburg to attend USM. He then left for graduate school and returned to the city with his wife to raise their family. He has now been a resident for more than 20 years. Ware said he hopes to continue work downtown if elected.

“While I was on city council before, we had a couple of vacant buildings downtown that a local developer came in and purchased. We worked with that developer and our city attorney at the time, Charles Lawrence, looked at our ordinances and found that we weren’t doing everything that we could to encourage redevelopment in our downtown area, encourage development in our neighborhoods,” Ware said. “So what we did was we increased those incentives. We increased historic tax credits to the point that made those two projects, the Carter Building and the American Building, a reality.”

Going forward, Ware hopes to implement similar work.

“Well, now we have some vacant buildings downtown right now with a local developer looking at what those plans might be,” Ware said. “We recently worked with our state legislature to enact some legislation that once again will make residential properties qualified for historic preservation. And so by doing that, I believe we can work with those developers, see more residential people downtown. So we look at our communities, where we go, where we eat, where we dine, where we go and listen to our music. We want to make sure those places not only survive but they thrive. And I think it’s going to take leadership. I believe I have the experience and leadership to get us there.”

Election day is Tuesday, June 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you have questions about absentee voting or your polling precinct, you can contact the city clerk’s office at 601-545-4550.

