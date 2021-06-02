Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Southern Miss. professor receives $750K grant for research

University of Southern Mississippi professor Xiaodan Gu has been named one of the recipients of...
University of Southern Mississippi professor Xiaodan Gu has been named one of the recipients of an Early Career Research grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.(The University of Southern Mississippi)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Southern Mississippi professor Xiaodan Gu has been named one of the recipients of an Early Career Research grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

This award includes $150,000 per year in funding distributed over five years to cover salary and research expenses.

Gu is one of 83 selected scientists will receive a total of $100 million as part of the Early Career Research Program.

“To say that I am thrilled to receive this award is an understatement,” said Gu.

“Historically, DOE’s early career grant is quite competitive with perhaps five percent of the proposals receiving funding. I am very proud of our research team, my mentors and my collaborators. And I am grateful to the Department of Energy for providing this generous support to our research group.”

Gu’s research project is titled: “Precise Chain Conformation and Dynamics Control for Conjugated Polymers in Organic Electronic Thin Film Devices.”

“The Early Career Research program is a long-term initiative that allows scientists to develop high-risk and high-reward scientific ideas and push the boundaries of scientific knowledge,” explained Gu.

Dr. Derek Patton, Director of the School of Polymer Science and Engineering at USM, praised Gu for his commitment to the University and the field of polymer science.

“It is extremely rewarding to see our faculty win prestigious and highly competitive awards. Dr. Gu’s recognition as a DOE Early Career awardee is richly deserved and is a clear testament to his tremendous talent and the hard work of this research team,” said Patton.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery and later died at Forrest...
Employee dies after accident at Hattiesburg poultry plant
A 31-year-old woman died from her injuries Monday after her car left the road and struck a...
Perry County woman killed Monday in one-vehicle accident
Undercover operations took place in Hattiesburg, Jackson and Jackson County over the course of...
AG: Undercover operations lead to 20 human trafficking victims rescued, 6 arrests
Corky Palmer
USM community comes to the aid of former coach Corky Palmer
From left to right: Jessie R. Cowart, Robert E. Solomon and Adam Kerry Martin.
Perry County charges 3 for meth possession in separate arrests

Latest News

The Sumrall police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sumrall
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Man killed in collision with semi
David Blackwell was charged with molestation and sexual battery.
Wanted molestation, sexual battery suspect surrenders to Jones Co. deputies