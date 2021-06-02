Slight chance for overnight rain in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good evening Pine Belt!

Overnight expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday looks to be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

For Friday look for a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

As we head into the weekend expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

On Sunday showers are expected to be likely with highs in the lower 80s. The chance for rain is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday with highs in the lower 80s. The chance for rain is 60%.

