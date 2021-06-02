Perry County Sheriff’s Department continues to combat drugs in county

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Department is on a record pace for drug arrests for a calendar year.

According to sheriff’s officials, the department has made 30 felony arrests since the start of the year and have 25 pending warrants regarding methamphetamine. Also, this weekend deputies made an arrest at a drivers license check point, resulting in one of the biggest seizures in county history.

“It was right at 1 pound, 4 ounces of meth, which street value is around $25,000, rough estimate,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said.

Nobles said that a majority of the arrests are coming from the every day work put in by his team. He also states that many people being arrested are repeat offenders. We discussed how rehabilitation should be the primary concern for users of the drug.

“I think in the future, we need to start looking for more of those ways, especially for the users, the ones that are addicted to it,” Nobles said. “We need to look at different ways we can rehabilitate them to get them back out as a productive citizen.”

He continued saying those who are selling or part of a drug trafficking unit could benefit from time behind bars, but it isn’t as helpful for those with a dependency on methamphetamine. Luckily, some offenders get to go through drug court, a program where the offenders have to go through random drug tests and after completing the program, they earn a sobriety graduation.

Nobles and his team of PCSD deputies say they will continue to battle drug problems in the Pine Belt, making Perry County a safe and easy place for all to live.

“As long as I am sheriff and as long as it is illegal, we are going to continue to fight it,” Nobles said.

