Out-of-School Youth Program offered by Jones College in Wayne, Greene counties

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College’s centers in Wayne and Greene counties are offering an Out-of-School Youth Program.

It gives those individuals who are between the ages of 16 and 24 years old who are not enrolled in school an opportunity to gain skills employers are looking for in the workforce.

This may include getting their GED, learning how to fill out a resume or simply what to expect during a job interview.

The program pays the students $20 a day to attend classes and provides other incentives as they complete various parts of the curriculum.

Reed Walters, a youth career coach at the Wayne County Center, said having the necessary skills is the only thing keeping many of these individuals from achieving their full potentials, and these classes will help give them the tools needed for success.

“They earn a career readiness certificate and a smart start certificate, and it shows they have employability skills,” Reed said.

“I talk to employers out there and the skills are just not there, and a lot of businesses require their employees to have a career readiness certificate, which is a national certification,” he added.

Reed went on to say that the Out-of-School Youth Program is a four-week course and students who complete the classes can expect to be offered a job in the Waynesboro area to put their skills to the test.

The process of getting a GED, however, takes a while longer.

Students attending the classes will also receive a copy of their resumes on a USB drive to keep for future use.

Anyone interested in taking the classes can drop by their Jones College county centers to fill out the necessary paperwork and receive their schedules.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

