Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sumrall

The Sumrall police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man died after an officer-involved shooting in Sumrall on Tuesday.

The Sumrall Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying police responded to a disturbance call that resulted in the shooting.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne confirmed that 43-year-old Christopher Dyess died in the shooting.

The Sumrall police officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

WDAM has reached out to MBI for more information on the shooting.

The Sumrall Police Department said it will not be disclosing any other information on the shooting at this time.

You can read the full Sumrall Police Department statement below:

