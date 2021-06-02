Heidelberg Ward 1 candidates speak ahead of election

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ward 1 in Heidelberg will have new alderman this year.

Verlina Forthner and Walter Jones are on the ballot, and both candidates are political new comers.

They say they see a lot of room for improvement and want to bring fresh ideas to the table.

“I see a lot of work that needs to be done,” Jones said.

“I’ve talked with a lot of people, and they are complaining that they cant even talk to even their alderman’s, the mayor,” Forthner said.

Forthner says her campaign is focused on the growth of the town.

“Heidelberg is a small town that can be better,” Forthner said. “We can grow, we can improve where we are right now in Heidelberg. We’ve hit rock bottom, but we can come up.”

Forthner has her mind set on growing the town, and she says communication is key.

“Everyone’s talking about the grocery store, we need a drug store, we need washaterias. Things that would be right available to the people, so they don’t have to go to other towns and counties for these conveniences,” Forthner said.

Jones also wants to bring more resources and he knows exactly where he wants to focus them.

“I hope to be able to use the resources that the city of Heidelberg has more effectively to improve the infrastructure and also to beautify the public air within the city,” Jones said.

He believes his plan will build the economy in the town.

“To bring more industries, to create more jobs within the town on Heidelberg and more taxable earning for the town of Heidelberg,” Jones said.

Both candidates are running as independents.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.