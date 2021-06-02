Win Stuff
Heidelberg campaigning area to be restricted on election day

By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Heidelberg should take note of an important notice regarding election day this year.

Town Clerk Teresa Harvey says a popular campaigning area will be closed off this year.

On election day, the corner of East Main Street and West Park Street will be blocked off to campaigners.

Because the area is near a heavily trafficked intersection, it has caused safety problems in the past.

The area is also near a construction zone this year.

“This year, since we’re under construction, there will be no one allowed in this area,” Harvey said. “This is going to be shut off for the safety of the people.”

Harvey also says they will have barricades and yellow caution tape keeping people from entering the area.

