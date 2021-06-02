Hattiesburg unveils midtown mural

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art unveiled a mural titled “Welcome to Midtown” on the east side of the Midtown Market building along South 37th Avenue on Tuesday.

The 15-by-120 foot colorful large scale piece was done by local artist River Prince.

HAPA partnered with the Midtown Merchants Association to bring color to the area.

“This is our first one and it means a lot because it’s a lot of people who did a lot of work,” said Robert St. John, owner of the New South Restaurant Group. “,This is my old neighborhood, I grew up here. I grew up about four blocks that way and I used to ride my bike. By 1970, when they built this mall, I would’ve never thought we would have something this awesome on the side of this wall.”

Prince also lived in the area for a while and says he is proud and excited to be a part of Hattiesburg in such a meaningful way.

“It’s really cool to have officials and everybody just see and appreciate the importance of what art can do and what creatives, creative people in general, can do for a community,” Prince said. “It adds so much cultural value to it, so I think it’s a really special place.”

“Public art has so many tremendous benefits for a community,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHattiesburg. “It is a catalyst for economic development, but also it connects communities. It makes neighbors smile, it gives people a reason to pause and contemplate something that’s free. You don’t have to go into a gallery or museum to really enjoy public art. This wouldn’t happen without the many partners we have. There’s a ‘can do’ attitude in Hattiesburg. We want to be that creative hub, we want to enhance local quality of life, we want placemaking to be at the top of our priority list and we want visitors to come in and see all that Hattiesburg has to offer.”

The “Welcome to Midtown” mural is the first of four planned for the area.

