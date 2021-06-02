Win Stuff
Four Laurel students offered scholarships through Brighter Tomorrows program

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Laurel students were awarded scholarships Wednesday through the Brighter Tomorrows mentoring program.

The students were chosen due to their commitments to being peacemakers in the city of Laurel through community service, active citizenship and racial reconciliation.

Two of the students were offered $1,000 scholarships, while the other two were presented with $500 scholarships.

“I am so proud of these young people,” said Ward 1 Councilman Jason Capers. “Education is so important. I cannot stress that enough. I hope that they stay on track and don’t let anyone get in the way of their goals.”

“I am extremely grateful for this scholarship, the sponsors and everyone involved,” said scholarship recipient Nyah Evans. “I hope to put it towards achieving my goals in school and help better my future.”

Evans, Zarrya Bester, Tyjuan Graves and Cappricia McCullum received the scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

