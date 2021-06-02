Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery and later died at Forrest...
Employee dies after accident at Hattiesburg poultry plant
A 31-year-old woman died from her injuries Monday after her car left the road and struck a...
Perry County woman killed Monday in one-vehicle accident
Undercover operations took place in Hattiesburg, Jackson and Jackson County over the course of...
AG: Undercover operations lead to 20 human trafficking victims rescued, 6 arrests
Corky Palmer
USM community comes to the aid of former coach Corky Palmer
From left to right: Jessie R. Cowart, Robert E. Solomon and Adam Kerry Martin.
Perry County charges 3 for meth possession in separate arrests

Latest News

Fifteen elephants have made a 300-mile journey in China, straying from their natural habitat...
Elephants on the loose in China
John Hinckley Jr. spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital after shooting Reagan in 1981. Now,...
Man who shot Reagan is posting love songs on YouTube
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean