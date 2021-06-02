Bay Springs police encouraging four-wheeler safety

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s summertime, and people are getting ready to hit the road with their four-wheelers.

Investigator Fred Hennington with the Bay Springs Police Department is encouraging people to be safe when they are riding.

This includes knowing where it’s OK for them to ride.

He reminds residents that four-wheelers and other all-terrain vehicles are not allowed on county roads, public streets or public highways.

“You can ride them on the shoulder, but you cannot ride them on the highways or the streets,” Hennington said. “But people tend to want to do that, which we don’t always object to that when its going from point A to point B, but most of the time they want to put their kids on them and that’s what we have a problem with.”

He also wants to reminds people to wear a helmet when riding.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.