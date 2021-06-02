Win Stuff
All day showers, thunderstorms for Pine Belt

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with scattered thunderstorms and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be rainy with off-and-on thunderstorms all day long. Highs will top out into the low 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening with lows in the upper 60s.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue into Thursday and Friday as we settle into a rainier pattern. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible this weekend with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will go up on Monday as another system brings us scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

