Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

By Morgan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSLTV) – Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead, according to West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy.

A 9-year-old girl was driving a car with her little sister in the passenger seat.

“They were checked out here at the scene by the fire department, taken to a local hospital just as a precaution, but they have since been released to their parents,” McCarthy said.

West Valley City Police got a call around 5 a.m. that a car driving from South Jordan had been swerving erratically.

“I have no idea how a 9-year-old gets the keys to a car or even have the knowledge to drive that far,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2021 KSLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery and later died at Forrest...
Employee dies after accident at Hattiesburg poultry plant
A 31-year-old woman died from her injuries Monday after her car left the road and struck a...
Perry County woman killed Monday in one-vehicle accident
Undercover operations took place in Hattiesburg, Jackson and Jackson County over the course of...
AG: Undercover operations lead to 20 human trafficking victims rescued, 6 arrests
Corky Palmer
USM community comes to the aid of former coach Corky Palmer
From left to right: Jessie R. Cowart, Robert E. Solomon and Adam Kerry Martin.
Perry County charges 3 for meth possession in separate arrests

Latest News

Fifteen elephants have made a 300-mile journey in China, straying from their natural habitat...
Elephants on the loose in China
John Hinckley Jr. spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital after shooting Reagan in 1981. Now,...
Man who shot Reagan is posting love songs on YouTube
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean