Man dies after accident at Hattiesburg poultry plant

The man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery and later died at Forrest General Hospital.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man died after being injured in a work-related accident at Mar-Jac Poultry in Hattiesburg Monday night.

Hattiesburg police said a man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery just after 11:30 p.m.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the man as 28-year-old Bobby Butler, of Hattiesburg. He died from his injuries at Forrest General Hospital.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

WDAM has reached out to Mar-Jac Poultry for more information.

In December 2020, a Mar-Jac Poultry employee died after being injured in an accident. According to Hattiesburg police, it was learned during the investigation that 33-year-old Joel Velasco Toto was injured while others were “horse playing with machinery.” He later died from his injuries.

