Waynesboro-Wayne County Library holds summer reading program

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Libraries across the country are kicking off their summer reading programs during the month of June.

The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library will be hosting various age-related activities on each Tuesday and Thursday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 to encourage kids to read.

This year’s summer reading program theme is “Tails and Tales,” featuring stories of animals.

Library director Patsy Brewer said there will be plenty of fun for all who attend.

“We’ll be doing different things every week,” Brewer said. “We’ll focus on different types of animals such as zoo animals, farm animals, dogs and cats, just a variety of different activities and crafts.

“They will be able to pick out a new book free to take home and keep. The extension services will be here also participating, so just a lot of different activities for summer reading to encourage children to read.”

A study by the American Library Association has shown that kids who read during the summer do better when they return to school in the fall.

The activities will be held both inside and outside of the library. The kids will each receive a free item each week, including a voucher from McDonald’s for a free ice cream cone, or a coupon for free french fries from Hardy’s or Bumpers.

The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library has been hosting summer reading programs for over 28 years, each with a different theme chosen by the state and the National Summer Reading Program Association.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the library held a drive through event where they gave away over 1200 books to kids in the community.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

