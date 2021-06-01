Warm weather draws thousands to South Mississippi for Memorial Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Day capped off a long weekend that was filled with picturesque weather across South Mississippi, bringing thousands of people out to enjoy three days of fun in the sun.

While Monday’s crowds weren’t as large as the ones on Saturday and Sunday, there were still plenty of people enjoying the Coast beaches.

”It was real packed yesterday,” said Kelvin Walley, who was one of those beachgoers. “There have been a lot of people out here today but the atmosphere is wonderful. I mean, look it’s beautiful. We are having a good time.”

The weather played a vital role in a big weekend for beach vendors.

”You couldn’t have dialed it up any better than this. This is great. Perfect weather, perfect water, perfect temperature. That’s why everyone is here, man. It’s a great day to be at the beach,” said Get Wet Incorporated Owner Pat Pigott.

The last few Memorial Day weekends haven’t lived up to expectations. Bad weather and COVID-19 resulted in smaller crowds, but the last few days have been a huge success.

”Oh, it’s been great. It’s been fantastic. A far cry from last year when everyone was worried about coming to the beach and getting out,” said Pigott. “This year, everyone seems to just be enjoying that they can congregate again,.”

For some, the trip was about visiting family; others just wanted the closest beach they could find. They weren’t disappointed when they arrived.

”Well when I got out here, the weather was lovely. The wind was blowing. It ain’t too hot. I am about to get on the jet ski for the first time. I got to do that. It’s nice out here. Everyone is having fun,” said Louisiana resident Giovanni Jacobs.

While millions across the country had fun over the three day weekend, it was only possible thanks to the sacrifice that so many American soldiers have made.

”Without them, we wouldn’t be here. None of this would be possible. So we have to give them thanks,” said Walley.

