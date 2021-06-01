Two candidates running for Ward 3 council seat in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In Hattiesburg, there are three council seat races as well as the mayor’s race on Hattiesburg’s 2021 municipal ballot.

The two candidates running for the Ward 3 seat are incumbent Republican Carter Carroll and Democrat challenger Picasso Nelson Sr. Both candidates shared their connection to the Hub City and their platforms with WDAM.

Carroll has served six terms on the city council and was born and raised in Hattiesburg. He is a Hattiesburg High School and University of Southern Mississippi graduate who says he became interested in local government when he interned with Rep. Bill Culmer in Washington D.C. as a high school student.

“Some of the highlights of my term is I helped write the Hattiesburg smoke free ordinance. I was president of the council during Hurricane Katrina, worked through two tornados,” Carroll said. “Just recently, we’ve increased the salaries of our employees. We’ve really stepped up our paving in the last four years, our infrastructure.”

Carroll is currently the president of the council and also served as president from January 2002 through January 2007.

“In the next four years, obviously our biggest challenge is going to be infrastructure, keeping our roads up to date, our sewer lines, our water lines,” Carroll said. “Other things that I would like to see happen is for us to put more sidewalks and bike trials, bike lanes in the city of Hattiesburg and that will really enhance our neighborhoods, especially in Ward 3. Also, I’d like to see the continued growth of midtown. It’s doing wonderful, and I want to really go forward with our midtown green park.”

His challenge, Nelson, is a Hattiesburg High graduate with a doctorate from USM. He says he was inspired to run to give a voice to the people of Ward 3.

“We have to stop playing politics and these are people’s lives, and I saw a lot of things not being done,” Nelson said. “As a community leader, I decided to step up so I realize that we can do better and I want to be that change for this area.”

Nelson is also a pastor at a local church. He says he enjoys seeing growth in his community as an investor.

“I have been a thriving investor for the past 15 years, so this is my hometown, this is my love,” Nelson said.

There are a few issues he wants to address if elected.

“I’ve seen some drainage issues in our area, also some road issues that need paving,” Nelson said. “So I want to hear the people and hear their voices and see what needs to be done and be that beacon of light to get it done for them. This is my home, this is my place, and I want to make sure that we’re thriving with a new vision and a 21st century mindset.”

Election day is Tuesday, June 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.