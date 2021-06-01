Win Stuff
Trooper John Harris to be honored, laid to rest Tuesday in Madison

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The life and service of a decorated Mississippi State Trooper will be honored Tuesday afternoon in Madison.

An unidentified man killed Trooper John Harris during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 16 in Madison County.

His funeral is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Broadmoor Baptist Church on Highland Colony Parkway.

A Facebook fundraising group created for Harris’ family has already raised more than $100,000, all of which will go to Harris’s wife and two young children.

Visitation will begin at Noon Tuesday, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.

The church plans to live-stream the service.

Harris will be laid to rest at the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

