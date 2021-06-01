Win Stuff
Perry County woman killed Monday in one-vehicle accident

A 31-year-old woman died from her injuries Monday after her car left the road and struck a...
A 31-year-old woman died from her injuries Monday after her car left the road and struck a tree near Ralston Road and U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg.(Live 5 News)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 31-year-old Perry County woman died at a local hospital Monday from injuries suffered in a car crash in Hattiesburg.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the woman as Larhonda Hicks.

Hattiesburg police responded about 3 p.m. Monday to a report of a one-vehicle accident near Ralston Road and U.S. 98.

When officers arrived on the scene, ir was learned that a 2005 Nissan Altima had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Hicks was the vehicle’s only occupant and she was transported from the scene to a local hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

