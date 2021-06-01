Perry County woman killed Monday in one-vehicle accident
From Hattiesburg Police Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 31-year-old Perry County woman died at a local hospital Monday from injuries suffered in a car crash in Hattiesburg.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the woman as Larhonda Hicks.
Hattiesburg police responded about 3 p.m. Monday to a report of a one-vehicle accident near Ralston Road and U.S. 98.
When officers arrived on the scene, ir was learned that a 2005 Nissan Altima had left the roadway and struck a tree.
Hicks was the vehicle’s only occupant and she was transported from the scene to a local hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
