Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Perry County trio arrested for methamphetamine possession

From left to right: Jessie R. Cowart, Robert E. Solomon and Adam Kerry Martin.
From left to right: Jessie R. Cowart, Robert E. Solomon and Adam Kerry Martin.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Perry County Sheriff’s Office spent the month of May cracking down on illegal narcotics.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a suspicious person walking on South Main Street in New Augusta on May 9.

After further investigation, the suspect, Jessie R. Cowart, 51, was found in possession of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

Cowart was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

On May 14, a deputy made a traffic stop in the Arlington area that resulted in the seizure of crystal methamphetamine.

Robert E. Solomon was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine.).

On May 31 another traffic stop was made by a deputy at Old Augusta and Buck Creek roads that ended up with illegal narcotics being seized.

Adam Kerry Martin, 36, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine.).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After weighing the crystal meth, authorities determined it was about 1 pound, 4 ounces of it,...
Almost $25K in crystal meth seized in Perry Co., suspect charged
A 31-year-old woman died from her injuries Monday after her car left the road and struck a...
Perry County woman killed Monday in one-vehicle accident
Corky Palmer
USM community comes to the aid of former coach Corky Palmer
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris

Latest News

The man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery and later died at Forrest...
Man dies after accident at Hattiesburg poultry plant
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
LIVE: Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
The Mississippi Highway Patrol had a busy Memorial Day weekend, with DUI, drug and felony...
MHP: More than 5,700 citations issued over holiday weekend
The City of Hattiesburg is joining two counties and a local university on a siren testing...
Hattiesburg to join counties, USM, in monthly siren tests