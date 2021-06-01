Perry County trio arrested for methamphetamine possession

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Perry County Sheriff’s Office spent the month of May cracking down on illegal narcotics.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a suspicious person walking on South Main Street in New Augusta on May 9.

After further investigation, the suspect, Jessie R. Cowart, 51, was found in possession of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

Cowart was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

On May 14, a deputy made a traffic stop in the Arlington area that resulted in the seizure of crystal methamphetamine.

Robert E. Solomon was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine.).

On May 31 another traffic stop was made by a deputy at Old Augusta and Buck Creek roads that ended up with illegal narcotics being seized.

Adam Kerry Martin, 36, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine.).

