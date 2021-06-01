Perennial powers meet for first time in 4A state title

“If you back and look at our record, we lost four out of the first five games we played,” said Taylorsville head coach Dusty Hillman. “Had some COVID problems early. I think we had one practice and we go play one of the best teams in the state Sumrall and thought we competed well that day with Sumrall. To watch us grow from that day to now, it’s been big. It’s been a big growth for us.”