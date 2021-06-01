Perennial powers meet for first time in 4A state title

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall and West Lauderdale have enough hardware between the two of them to put Home Depot out of business.
The Bobcats and Knights have captured a combined 19 state championships (West Lauderdale with 14 of those).
However, it was Sumrall who won the last meeting in the 2019 Class 4A South State Title. Now the two storied programs meet for the first time in the Class 4A state championship.
“They’re just like us, they’ve won a lot of state championships,” said Sumrall senior pitcher Kros Sivley. “They are always good at hitting, pitching, whatever it is – defense. It’s going to be tough but I know we can beat ‘em.”
“They’ll be well-coached,” said Sumrall head coach Andy Davis. “Those guys have been there for a long time. They do the little things right. They’ll bunt, they’ll steal bases, they’ll play defense. They got a couple pitchers. They always hit the ball hard. So, we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
The Bobcats and the Knights open their best-of-three series on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
Tartars look to add to trophy case
Taylorsville knows a thing, or two, about winning.
The Tartars have six baseball state championships dating back to 1990. Their football team has grabbed three state titles in the last four seasons.
That championship pedigree should help against East Union in the Class 2A state title – a crown Taylorsville fell just short of in 2019.
“If you back and look at our record, we lost four out of the first five games we played,” said Taylorsville head coach Dusty Hillman. “Had some COVID problems early. I think we had one practice and we go play one of the best teams in the state Sumrall and thought we competed well that day with Sumrall. To watch us grow from that day to now, it’s been big. It’s been a big growth for us.”
The Tartars open their best-of-three series on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Pearl.
Here’s a full look at this week’s MHSAA state championship baseball schedule at Trustmark Park:
- Class 1A – Tuesday/Thursday (1 p.m.) – Resurrection vs. Tupelo Christian
- Class 3A – Tuesday/Thursday (4 p.m.) – Booneville vs. Magee
- Class 5A – Tuesday/Thursday (7 p.m.) – Saltillo vs. Pascagoula
- Class 2A – Wednesday/Friday (1 p.m.) – Taylorsville vs. East Union
- Class 4A – Wednesday/Friday (4 p.m.) – Sumrall vs. West Lauderdale
- Class 6A – Wednesday/Friday (7 p.m.) – Madison Central at Northwest Rankin
*Game 3′s will be played on Saturday if necessary.
