MSDH: 42 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported just more than 40 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

MSDH reported 42 additional cases and two new deaths Tuesday.

The deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between May 22-May 24.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 317,755 and 7,318, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,967 COVID-19 cases and 695 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,648 cases, 81 deaths



Forrest: 7,780 cases, 153 deaths



Jasper: 2,215 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,422 cases, 165 deaths



Lamar: 6,287 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,708 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,265 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,642 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also is reporting 306,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,886,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 902,280 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,787,036 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

