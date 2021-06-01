Hattiesburg to join counties, USM, in monthly siren tests

Win Stuff
The City of Hattiesburg is joining two counties and a local university on a siren testing schedule.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg residents can expect to hear the blare of warning sirens at least once a month.

Beginning Tuesday, the City of Hattiesburg will join Forrest and Lamar counties and the University of Southern Mississippi for audible weather siren testing.

The testing will take place at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

“Joining with our neighboring local agencies to test our warning systems during a severe weather event is an efficient and proactive way to help our community stay weather aware,” said Ann Jones, Hattiesburg chief administrative officer.

“Our emergency management agencies at the county level work very hard to make sure we are doing all we can to protect the public during severe weather, and this collaborative approach to testing all sirens is an example of that.”

During test days where inclement weather takes place, all agencies will conduct a silent test of the siren system.

Outdoor warning sirens are used to alert those who are outside that a severe weather system is approaching or in the area.

Mobile devices, television news, weather radios and social media also are primary sources for weather information.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

