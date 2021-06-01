Win Stuff
Funeral arrangements for former Laurel mayor updated

Melvin Mack became Laurel's first Black mayor when he was elected in 2005.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Funeral arrangements for former Laurel mayor Melvin Mack have been altered slightly

Mack, who became Laurel’s first Black mayor on his election in 2005, passed away on May 28 at age 72.

A public viewing is set for Friday in the rotunda of City Hall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Funeral services are set for Saturday in the auditorium of Laurel High School at 2 p.m.

The Saturday services originally had been scheduled for Oak Park Elementary School’s auditorium.

Mack, who was a Laurel city councilman and Jones County supervisor before being elected mayor, served two terms before retiring in 2013.

The fire station on Parker Drive in Laurel was named in his honor is 2018.

