Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After weighing the crystal meth, authorities determined it was about 1 pound, 4 ounces of it,...
Almost $25K in crystal meth seized in Perry Co., suspect charged
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
Perry County deputies managed to seize illegal drugs while an arrest warrant and two separate...
3 arrested on illegal drug charges in Perry Co.
Ryan Och and Charlie Fischer
USM baseball headed to Oxford Regional

Latest News

When a young woman's health issues made it impossible for her to attend her high school...
Community holds drive-thru celebration for graduate with disabilities
This image released by Red Table Talk shows TV personality Kelly Osbourne, who will appear in...
Kelly Osbourne opens up about drug and alcohol addictions
Johnson & Johnson denies that its talc products cause cancer and it called the verdict in the...
Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict
When a young woman's health issues made it impossible for her to attend her high school...
Community holds drive-thru celebration for graduate with disabilities
Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine,...
Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval