Chance for showers, thunderstorms on Wednesday

By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You can expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

On Wednesday, there is a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

On Thursday, look for a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

We can expect more showers and thunderstorms on Friday with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday looks partly cloudy with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with showers likely with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s. More of the same weather is expected Monday and Tuesday.

