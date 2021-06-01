Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

3 killed, 40 injured in crashes over Memorial Day weekend, MHP reports

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were killed and 40 were injured on state and federal highways and interstates over the holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has provided enforcement numbers for the Memorial Day weekend, which includes fatalities in Madison, Newton, and Leake counties.

All three fatalities occurred Friday. At 3:30 that afternoon, Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop on Mississippi Highway 16.

Hours later, at 6:14 p.m., Shannon Davis was killed when she collided with a tree on Mississippi 503. And at 11:54 that night, Rogelio Garza was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from it on Mississippi 429, the highway patrol reports.

In all, 104 crashes were reported over the weekend, which resulted in 40 injuries.

Additionally, MHP issued 5,734 citations and made 160 DUI arrests.

The travel enforcement period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning and ended on Monday, May 31, at midnight.

Troopers conducted saturation patrols and safety checkpoints throughout that time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery and later died at Forrest...
Employee dies after accident at Hattiesburg poultry plant
A 31-year-old woman died from her injuries Monday after her car left the road and struck a...
Perry County woman killed Monday in one-vehicle accident
After weighing the crystal meth, authorities determined it was about 1 pound, 4 ounces of it,...
Almost $25K in crystal meth seized in Perry Co., suspect charged
Corky Palmer
USM community comes to the aid of former coach Corky Palmer

Latest News

"Welcome to Midtown" mural unveiled.
Hattiesburg unveils midtown mural
The area will be blocked off for safety concerns.
Heidelberg campaigning area to be restricted on election day
The area will be blocked off for safety concerns.
Heidelberg campaigning area to be restricted on election day
This year’s summer reading program theme is “Tails and Tales,” featuring stories of animals.
Waynesboro-Wayne County Library holds summer reading program
Picasso Nelson Sr. challenges incumbent Carter Carroll.
Two candidates running for Ward 3 council seat in Hattiesburg