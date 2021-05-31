USM baseball headed to Oxford Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team won’t have far to travel for NCAA postseason play.
And upon arriving after about a four-hour trip, the Golden Eagles will be greeted by familiar foes.
The Golden Eagles (37-19) will be the second seed at the Oxford Regional in Oxford, Miss., and will face three seed Florida State University (30-22) at 2 p.m. in Friday’s opening round at Swayze Field.
The game will mark the 51st baseball game between the former Metro Conference foes. The two last met on the diamond in 2016 when USM played in the Tallahassee Regional.
Friday’s second game in Oxford will pit top-seeded host and No. 12 national seed University of Mississippi (41-19) against four seed Southeast Missouri State University (30-20) at 7 p.m. Friday.
USM did not play Ole Miss this season because of a COVID-19-impacted schedule, but normally the Golden Eagles square off with the Rebels on an annual basis. The teams first played in 1913 and have met 137 times since then.
The Golden Eagles played SEMS nine time between 1991 and 1993
With Monday morning’s announcement, USM earned a fifth consecutive NCAA postseason slot, running from 2016-2019 to 2021. No tournament was held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
USM will be making a third trip to Oxford for regional play.
In 2005, the Golden Eagles lost consecutive games to the University of Oklahoma and University of Maine. In 2007, USM went 2-1, Troy University and losing to Ole Miss and Sam Houston State University.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.