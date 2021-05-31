Three vying for Heidelberg’s Ward 5 seat

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - With municipal elections one week away, campaigning is really starting to heat up in Heidelberg.
In Ward 5, three candidates are in the running for alderman. Incumbent Bobbie Whitfield will be challenged by Delicia Henderson and Thomas Lewis.
Whitfield says she has some unfinished business that she hopes to complete if she is elected to serve another term.
“The ideals that we’ve come up with, it took a long time for them to really see that the ideals were what we needed to make this town grow,” Whitfield said. “We’re not where we’re supposed to be, but we’re going to get there.”
Whitfield believes she can get them there, which is why she’s running on the platform “keep it moving.”
“Keep it moving for the town of Heidelberg, because there is so much more that we can do that has not been done,” Whitfield said. “So I’ll just say keep it moving.”
Henderson says her campaign is focused on the younger generation of the town.
“As they grow up and finish school and graduate and go off to different places, too many times they do not come back, and I want to make it a town where they can come back and thrive in Heidelberg,” Henderson said.
Henderson says she wants to see a change because the town really needs it.
“Some of the necessities we need, we need a grocery store that our older people can come right there and pick up the things that we need,” Henderson said. “Right now, we don’t have that.”
Lewis is the third candidate running in Ward 5, but he declined our request for an interview.
All three candidates are running as independents.
The alderman seats in Ward 1 and Ward 2 are also up for grabs in the election, as well as the mayor’s race.
