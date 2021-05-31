MSU, Ole Miss named regional hosts

(WLBT) - The road to Omaha for the College World Series will be going through the state of Mississippi.
Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field and Ole Miss’ Swayze Field were both named by the NCAA on Sunday evening as two of the 16 regional host sites for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The 2021 NCAA Regional marks the 15th NCAA Regional hosted in Starkville and the second straight at the new Dudy Noble Field. In the 14 previous regionals hosted at MSU, eight of those have seen State advance, including three-straight.
Ole Miss will host its 10th regional, all during the Mike Bianco era in Oxford. The Rebels are one of just five programs to host 10 or more regionals from 2004 to 2021. Swayze Field is also one of just eight in college baseball to host five or more regionals since 2014.
Southern Miss’s Pete Taylor Park, which was one of the 20 sites named to the provisional list on May 10, did not make the final cut, which means the Golden Eagles will be traveling to begin postseason play, likely at either Ole Miss or MSU.
The full 64 team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at 11:00 AM CDT on Monday,
