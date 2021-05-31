Mayoral debates to be held in Hattiesburg, Laurel this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The League of Women Voters of Pine Belt, the Forrest and Jones county branches of the NAACP and Mississippi Move are teaming up to host mayoral debates in two Pine Belt cities.
The week before the June 8 general election, the nonpartisan organizations are hoping to give voters an opportunity to learn more details about each candidate who could be leading their city for the next four years.
The Laurel mayoral debate will be at the Laurel Train Station on Tuesday, June 1. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the debate begins at 6 p.m.
The Hattiesburg mayoral debate will be at Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center on Thursday, June 3. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the debate begins at 6 p.m.
“It will be moderated. The questions will not be given to the candidates before that evening and there will be an actual debate,” said Peg Ciraldo, president of the League of Women Voters of Pine Belt. “Each candidate will have the opportunity to answer, and to respond, and to answer. It’s a great opportunity for the public to see and hear the candidates responding firsthand to the platforms.”
Election day is Tuesday, June 8, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
