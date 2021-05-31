Loosening COVID-19 protocols allowing for summer of fun

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - After a disappointing year in 2020, many attractions, such as the Grand Paradise Water Park in Collins, are reducing COVID-19 precautions in hopes of bringing in more business this summer.
Previously, the park was open, but required masks and temperature checks. This summer, they are doing away with all of it and just recommending social distancing.
The park was filled Monday with many people eager to be back in the sun and meeting new people without masks.
“For us to be able to come out here, it’s amazing,” said attendee Race Willoughby.
“This is the first time I’ve been out with my kids and stuff like that,” said Porsche Magee, another person visiting the park.
“The last time I was at a water park was, I guess, not last summer but the summer before,” Jordan Barksdale said. “This is the first time being able to get back out and not have to wear a mask.”
After speaking with a co-owner of the park, Steve Pickering, he said that the park is already seeing a 20% revenue increase this year as opposed to last year. He expects that number to continue to climb.
For Pickering, the goal this summer is simple.
“Make sure everybody has a good time and cools off in the water,” Pickering said.
