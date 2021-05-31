Large crowd gathers for Memorial Day ceremony in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A large crowd gathered for Memorial Day services at the Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Laurel on Monday.
The event honored the men and women from all branches of service who gave their lives to keep us free.
The ceremony was emotional for many as they remembered lost loved ones, while others in the crowd took the opportunity to reflect and celebrate the lives of fellow service members who never came back.
Two-time Purple Heart recipient John McQuire served in the Korean War and said he always makes it a point to attend the event.
“This is the day for honoring the ones that didn’t make it back,” McQuire said. “They paid the ultimate sacrifice for us.”
Albert McLaurin, a World War II veteran, recalled his time in the military and said he was glad to be able and come out and enjoy the services.
“Well, it just brings back a lot of memories and thoughts of where you’ve been, and it’s real nice,” McLaurin said.
Retired Army Col. Scott Carson said he not only wants to remember those who lost their lives but also the families who suffered the loss.
“We must remember the family members who lost their loved ones as well and keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” Carson said.
Those Gold Star mothers who were attending the event were recognized and given words of gratitude and appreciation.
This is the first Memorial Day ceremony held at the Laurel Memorial Museum since the COVID-19 pandemic.
